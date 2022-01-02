Texoma Local
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Love County Sheriffs department caught a suspect they say was an active shooter.

Sheriff Marty Grisham said earlier Saturday night, gunshots were fired at a person at Lake Murray near Lodge Road.

He said nobody was hit that he is aware of at this time.

No information has been released on the identity of the suspected shooter.

News 12 will update as more information becomes available.

