Boy badly burned attempting TikTok challenge

By Libby McManus, WFSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Dangerous social media challenges have resulted in injury and even death, including a new one called “The Whoosh Bottle Experiment” that sent a Connecticut boy to the hospital.

The experiment, which is sweeping across TikTok, involves people pouring rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug then lighting it on fire. When ignited, it makes a “whoosh” sound.

The East Haven Fire Department says a teenager was badly burned Dec. 28 while imitating the TikTok experiment, WFSB reports. He is being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center for severe injuries.

Deputy Chief Fire Marshal Charles Miller says parents need to know these challenges exist and warn their kids about the dangers.

“Take a few minutes to talk to your children about the dangers of playing with ignitable liquids and matches and monitor what they are watching. This experiment when done incorrectly can cause severe burns that can permanently scar an individual,” Miller said.

The fire department plans to work with East Haven Public Schools to warn kids of the potential dangers associated with fire and this latest social media challenge.

“Thank God I don’t have kids during this period. I just don’t understand the mindset: how you not know and value your life so little that you would do something like that. It’s sad,” said East Haven resident Teri Kaspersky.

Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli reminds the public that fire is not a toy, and this incident could have led to a fatality or a major house fire, particularly in combination with alcohol, which can act as an accelerant.

