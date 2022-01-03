Dead body found in a drainage ditch in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A body was discovered in a drainage ditch near I-35 Thursday afternoon.

Police say it was off the northbound I-35 service road on the opposite side of the freeway from the Texas Travel Center.

According to reports, two workers had been working along the service road, when they discovered the body around 1:35 p.m.

Gainesville police were notified and officers responded to the 5000 block of North Interstate 35 where they located the victim.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Dallas and the Texas Rangers have been notified to assist with the investigation.

Police Chief Kevin Phillips says the body has not been identified yet and they are treating this as a homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling (940) 668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at (940) 612-0000.

