Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this afternoon.

Troopers said it happened on State Highway 70B about 3 miles south of Kingston.

They said a Kia Optima driven by 50-year-old, Robyn M. King, from Kingston was was headed southbound on Highway 70B when she struck a bull that was in the roadway causing the car to veer of the road.

King was pinned for 22 minutes before being freed with a hurst tool by the Kingston Fire Department.

The driver was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition Troopers said.

