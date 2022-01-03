Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this afternoon.

Troopers said it happened on State Highway 70B about 3 miles south of Kingston.

They said a Kia Optima driven by 50-year-old, Robyn M. King, from Kingston was was headed southbound on Highway 70B when she struck a bull that was in the roadway causing the car to veer of the road.

King was pinned for 22 minutes before being freed with a hurst tool by the Kingston Fire Department.

The driver was flown to the hospital and is in stable condition Troopers said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation
Suspected active shooter caught says Love County Sheriffs department
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Victim speaks out in Colbert child porn case
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus

Latest News

Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Suspected active shooter caught says Love County Sheriffs department
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect
The Carter County Saddle and Sirloin Committee is now selling tickets for their fundraising...
Boots and Bowties Ball raising money for local junior livestock show