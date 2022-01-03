Milder Days Ahead, But Another Arctic Surge by Thursday

The fierce winds of last night and Sunday are replaced by nearly calm winds in the overnight period. Milder weather tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday breezes should be moderate under sunny skies.

Futurecast shows high pressure moving eastward, we get a vigorous southerly flow by Tuesday meaning warmer but also very windy once again. Before that happens,

In fact, except for Monday, it’s going to be a windy week as southerly winds are replaced by north winds behind a mid-week surge of cold air, then we’re back to a south wind Friday-Saturday before another surge of cooler air arrives later next week!

Dry skies are expected during the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny, not as cold

Tuesday: Sunny and very windy

Wednesday: Breezy, turning cooler

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold

Friday; Sunny, windy, chilly

Saturday: Windy and warmer

Sunday: Sunny, breezy and cooler

