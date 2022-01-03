Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Milder Days Ahead, But Another Arctic Surge by Thursday

We’ll be near 60 by Tuesday, much colder by Thursday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fierce winds of last night and Sunday are replaced by nearly calm winds in the overnight period. Milder weather tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Monday breezes should be moderate under sunny skies.

Futurecast shows high pressure moving eastward, we get a vigorous southerly flow by Tuesday meaning warmer but also very windy once again. Before that happens,

In fact, except for Monday, it’s going to be a windy week as southerly winds are replaced by north winds behind a mid-week surge of cold air, then we’re back to a south wind Friday-Saturday before another surge of cooler air arrives later next week!

Dry skies are expected during the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Monday: Sunny, not as cold

Tuesday: Sunny and very windy

Wednesday: Breezy, turning cooler

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold

Friday; Sunny, windy, chilly

Saturday: Windy and warmer

Sunday:  Sunny, breezy and cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation
Suspected active shooter caught says Love County Sheriffs department
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Fish fall from the sky during rainstorm in eastern Texas
Jerry Dwayne Haislip
Victim speaks out in Colbert child porn case
Denison man offering free ride home after New Years celebration
Denison man offering free ride home after New Years celebration

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims
This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail