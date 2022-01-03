Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.(GRAY-TV)
By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Officers in Mississippi responded to reports of a body in the road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Hazelhurst Police Chief Darian Murray said one of the responding officers realized the victim was her son when she got to the scene, according to WLBT.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, but Murray said it appears he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s son.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected active shooter caught says Love County Sheriffs department
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Congress’ doctor wants ‘maximal telework’ amid virus surge
School districts across the country are preparing for more disruptions due to the spread of the...
Schools grapple with COVID disruptions
Snow falls at the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital
Of at least 991 buildings destroyed by the fire, most were homes. But the blaze also burned...
Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire