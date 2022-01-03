Oklahoma Blood Institute urges people to donate, expands COVID-19 antibody test

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., (KXII) - In efforts to get more people to donate, Oklahoma Blood Institute is giving blood donors the opportunity to learn more about the status of their immunity to COVID-19 thanks to a new antibody testing method.

OBI says the new testing will be available from January 3-31, 2022, and will provide donors a broader understanding of their bodies’ immune response and whether the antibodies came from natural infection or from vaccines and boosters.

As blood donations remain critically high in Oklahoma and throughout the nation, OBI hopes this incentive will encourage residents to donate.

Previously, their ability to test for donors’ COVID exposure was limited to a detectable immune response from prior infection.

“Offering this important knowledge to our donors is just one more way we are proud to positively impact public health,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI president and CEO. “COVID will continue to be a major concern through 2022 and, in fact, over the next several years. We are committed to providing donors valuable information about their health from blood samples we routinely collect, including immune responsiveness to COVID and metabolic function from total cholesterol screenings. We are fortunate to offer these services through our own labs, without the need to outsource testing.”

If you’re interested in donating, appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information can be found at obi.org.

