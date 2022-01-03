Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Paris teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting.
Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting.(Lamar County Jail)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A teen is behind bars and faces several charges after police discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant during a traffic stop on Sunday.

At around 9 p.m., Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bonham St for speeding.

The passenger, 17-year-old Finess Shamar McCuin, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This warrant stemmed from a July 5, 2021 investigation where another 17-year-old male was shot during a drive-by shooting in the 700 block of E Tudor St.

McCuin was also found to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm. He was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.

He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected active shooter caught says Love County Sheriffs department
Love County Deputies apprehended active shooter suspect
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
5 arrested in connection with months long investigation by the Murray County sheriffs department.
5 arrested in Murray County after months long investigation
Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus

Latest News

Dead body found in a drainage ditch in Gainesville
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus
Byng Junior High moves to distant learning after fire on campus