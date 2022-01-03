Sherman working on historical marker commemorating former black business district

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A group is working to get an historical marker recognizing the black business district that was destroyed during the 1930 Sherman riot erected in the city.

The city is looking to give recognition to those businesses destroyed in the mayhem following the killing and lynching of George Hughes, a black man who was accused of sexual assault at the time of the riots.

The city has been working on a partnership with the Montgomery Equal Justice initiative in an effort to engage the community on the issue beyond and pay tribute with this historical marker, Sherman Mayor David Plyler said.

“Our hope is that working with the equal justice initiative we can come up with the wording and to remember these businesses,” Plyler said.

Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele says the plaque, which will be located at the corner of Walnut Street and Mulberry Street, will detail what happened in the lynching and what unfolded in the riots.

It would also highlight what made Sherman unique as a southern city including how important the black business district was to the local economy.

“History is history, and one of the things that we understand from back in those days, things like this happened,” Steele said. “I think Sherman is a community that recognizes it happened in our community and we want to make sure nothing like this happens again.”

Steele said he wants Sherman to be recognized as a community of unity.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of controversy in wanting to recognize the lost black business community, in hope that others will recognize this about Sherman and want to bring their businesses as well,” Steele said.

Another marker is in the works for the Grayson County Courthouse where the riot began. However, the black business district will be the highlight of Sherman’s plaque.

“This is not only commemorating something that happened, but also to bring about healing in the community,” Steele said.

