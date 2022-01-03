Warm Again, Cold Again: And Plenty of Wind

It’s an all-too-familiar pattern recently, another bout of strong winds are headed our way. The arctic high that brought the coldest weather so far this season is moving eastward while strong low pressure is developing to the northwest. The funneling effect between them puts the wind machine back in business for Tuesday.

Tuesday temperatures will moderate to near 60 degrees before another surge of cold air moves in on Wednesday, and that cold deepens Thursday. Friday should bring the coldest morning of the week before milder winds kick in once again. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the next 7 with highs in the windy 60s.

Another front arrives with a fresh cool-down for Sunday. Dry skies are expected during the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny and very windy

Wednesday: Breezy, turning cooler

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold

Friday; Sunny, windy, chilly

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very windy

Sunday: Windy and colder

Monday: Sunny and cool

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.