Burn ban extended for Carter County

Burn ban extended in Carter County
Burn ban extended in Carter County
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - A burn ban will remain in effect for two weeks in Carter County according to officials.

It prohibits anyone to set fires to forests, grass, wildlands including building campfires and bonfires. In addition, it also unlawful to ignite fireworks, trash or any other materials during this time.

Natural gas grills, charcoal/wood grills and smokers are allowed to be used provided that the activity is done over a non-flammable surface and is at least five feet away from flammable vegetation.

Any person caught violating these rules will be found guilty of a misdemeanor, and will receive a fine of up to $500, face jail time or both.

