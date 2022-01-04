Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Deadly crash claims the lives of two people

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla., (KXII) - Two people are dead after a collision in Pontotoc County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., on County Road 3 Dr. and County Road 3610 approximately 4 miles east of Ada, OK.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The personal information of the victim has been withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

The driver of the second vehicle, Ryan L. Burris, 40, of Stonewall, OK., was transported by Air Evac to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers say seatbelts were not in use in the second vehicle and it is unclear if any were equipped in the first.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch in Gainesville
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
Owners of Hideaway Grill by Lake Murray say they were caught in the crossfire of a shooter...
Restaurant owners caught in crossfire of shooter who was drunk, Love Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting.
Paris teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
Covid testing lines continue to increase after the holidays
Grayson County seeing an increase in covid testing after the holidays

Latest News

One person is dead after an accident with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
One dead after trash truck accident in Paris
Two individuals on the loose after breaking into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store.
Two suspects on the loose after break in
Burn ban extended in Carter County
Burn ban extended for Carter County
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
MG’s Restaurant back open after staffing shortage