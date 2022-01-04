Deadly crash claims the lives of two people

ADA, Okla., (KXII) - Two people are dead after a collision in Pontotoc County on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m., on County Road 3 Dr. and County Road 3610 approximately 4 miles east of Ada, OK.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The personal information of the victim has been withheld pending identification and next of kin notification.

The driver of the second vehicle, Ryan L. Burris, 40, of Stonewall, OK., was transported by Air Evac to St. Anthony’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers say seatbelts were not in use in the second vehicle and it is unclear if any were equipped in the first.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.