Grayson County seeing an increase in covid testing after the holidays

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Covid testing lines in Grayson County are only getting longer.

Last week News 12 told you about the drive thru testing lines at Wilson N Jones becoming the busiest they’ve been, now, they are saying today’s line surpassed last week with hour long wait times.

News 12 called other places in Sherman and some had waiting times as long as two days to get tested.

“I’m not thrilled about the wait, it’s hard to sit still without falling asleep in the sunshine,” Covid Testing Waiter Mike Coulter said.

Mike Coulter and his son had been waiting for 30 minutes when News 12 talked to him Monday afternoon.

Coulter said they needed to get tested so his son could go back to work.

“He got the omicron virus and he’s 8 days out and he wants to go back to work so in order to go back to work he has to have a negative test,” Coulter said.

Coulter said his whole family is fully vaccinated and tested negative and if it wasn’t for having to be tested before an upcoming surgery, he wouldn’t have known he had the virus.

“It’s spreading a lot quicker especially with omicron a lot of people are getting sick and it’s just spreading so much faster,” Site leader at WNJ drive thru testing Elizabeth Green said.

Green said it’s been 50/50 on vaccination status with the people she has seen.

“Even though people are vaccinated it lessens your symptoms, it keeps you out of the hospital, but it’s still spreading,” Green said.

On Monday, the drive thru testing saw upwards of 400 people, the most they’ve seen so far.

“The highest we had so far is 264 in one day and I’m sure we hit that even before lunchtime today,” Green said.

Despite the long line Coulter said he is thankful they have the opportunity to do drive thru testing.

“It’s important to do this and for the safety of all the other people that we’re around, we’re willing to do it,” Coulter said.

Green said there was a line of cars before the testing site even opened on Monday, and she doesn’t plan on the volume of people needing to be tested decreasing anytime soon.

