Not All Yo-Yo’s Are in The Toy Store: Turbulent Temps. Continue

Winds ease during the evening and through the post-midnight hours, but then they pick up again Wednesday morning as a cold front rolls in.

It will be quite windy in the morning once the front passes with gusts over 30 mph, but with winds easing by later in the afternoon to about 15-20 mph.

The cold air thickens on Thursday with most locations remaining in the 30s all day. Friday morning will be very cold, mid-teens to low 20s as winds go light with dry air and clear skies. This is followed by a windy afternoon but not as cold with highs near 50. Saturday looks to be the warmest day in this 7-Day cycle with highs pushing 65-70 degrees, especially over western Texoma. Fire danger will be quite high Saturday thanks to the warmness and fairly dry air.

Another front arrives with a fresh cool-down for Sunday. Dry skies are expected during the next 7 days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Breezy, turning cooler

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold

Friday; Sunny, windy, chilly

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Sunday: Windy and colder

Monday: Sunny and cool

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

