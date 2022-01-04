Parts of Highway 75 construction hindering commutes.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Shoulder and lane closures, ramp repairs and lane shifts are among the construction that has been underway for months on US Highway 75.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be working on Hwy. 75 each week from Sunday through Thursday night shoulder shifts and lane closures are impacting drivers commutes.

“I’ll go through it sometimes, but most of the time I go through the back or the other side of 1417 just to go around it,” said Michael Ruiz, who said southbound 75 near the Houston-Lamar Street exit can get dicey.

“It’s really hard, it’s really hard. Especially people that don’t know how to drive they get scared around there a lot and they tend to drive in between the lines,” Ruiz said.

Northbound and Southbound US 75 traffic has been shifted onto the existing frontage road near West Staples Street and transitions back near West Cherry Street. This is to allow for the proposed US 75 main lanes that are under construction and the bridge that’s over Center Street.

That has closed all west and east bound traffic under the bridge and the detours set up have eastbound Center Street traffic turning right onto the US 75 southbound frontage road, left on Park Avenue and left on the US 75 northbound frontage road to return to center street.

There are several other construction projects along US 75 that run from Collin County into Grayson County.

Impacted lane closures will begin at 7:30 pm Monday through Thursday nights and be reopened to traffic by 6 pm the following day.

For information on U.S. Highway 75 drivers can contact the Sherman Area Office at (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance at (903) 893-8831 and Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

