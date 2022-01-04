Restaurant owners caught in crossfire of shooter who was drunk, Love co sheriff’s office says

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Owners of Hideaway Grill by Lake Murray say they were caught in the crossfire of a shooter after giving him directions on Saturday.

Love County Sheriff’s Marty Grisham said no one was injured, but they arrested Brandon Norton from Sulphur Springs, Texas after the shooting.

“As they left, they stopped again and and I was watching them and they got out and began to toe off like they were gonna fight,” Hideaway Grill owner Kenneth Rasmussen said.

“I think they got into a discussion, maybe an argument as to they were lost, coming back to the lake and one of them didn’t like the directions that the other had given.,” Grisham said.

Grisham said the two men knew each other through family.

Rasmussen said he locked the door when he saw the fight start to break out.

“Knowing we’re really out here in the middle of nowhere,” Rasmussen said. “One of them was walking towards me. And the one that had fallen on the ground got back up, and got into the truck, and turned around and had a gun.”

Rasmussen said he saw Norton fire several shots at the ground.

“The door was still locked, so the guy hit the door and I looked at him and felt bad and said I can’t do it,” Rasmussen said. “And he ran to the woods and I ran to the kitchen yelling at my wife to get in the walk in and call 911. I heard more shots go off.”

Grisham said deputies spoke with the man who ran into the woods, and then called Norton’s wife.

“She said that he was in the cabin and that she had hid the pistol,” Grisham said. “And deputies went to the cabin and made the arrest without any further incidents.”

Grisham said Norton’s breath alcohol measured at twice the legal limit in the field.

Grisham said the shooter is facing charges of public intoxication, recklessly handling a firearm and shooting into a dwelling.

