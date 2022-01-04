Texoma shelters bracing for influx of people as cold lingers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma is starting off the New Year with sub-freezing temperatures, putting people without a roof over their heads at risk.

“Just today, I’ve taken a lot of potential intake people that have called,” said Rosalind Hendricks with the Texoma Family Shelter.

Cold fronts don’t just bring in cool air.

Hendricks said it also brings more people into shelters.

“It’s that type of weather that brings more people, you know, just wanting to get in and out of the weather,” said Hendricks.

The Texoma Family Shelter offers food, drinks, and a warm place to stay often for an extended period as people get back on their feet.

“I just can’t imagine anybody thinking about anybody being out in frigid weather and risking hypothermia, so if we can play a part in preventing that, we will,” said Hendricks.

They aren’t the only group that sees an influx in people during this time of the year.

“Our detention facility stays pretty full anyway, but, especially during the winter months, especially when it’s really cold outside, we do see an increase in inmates that are coming into our facility for smaller offenses,” said Captain Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bigham said normally, people wind up in the Grayson County Jail for criminal trespass or public intoxication offenses.

She said many of these people sometimes can’t meet shelter requirements like passing background checks or not having alcohol or drugs.

“Part of the reason is they don’t have a warm place to stay,” said Bigham.

But on frigid nights, the Texoma Family Shelter tries to give people somewhere to go just for the night, other than jail, by providing a place to sleep in their lobby.

“When it gets so cold at night, like it has been, what we’ve done in the past is allow people in our lobby as room will allow, you can see it’s not very big, make them as comfortable as possible,” said Hendricks.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.