Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Two suspects on the loose after break in

Two individuals on the loose after breaking into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store.
Two individuals on the loose after breaking into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store.(Davis Police Department)
By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Okla., (KXII) - The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in connection with a break in.

At 5:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, two individuals broke into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store and then broke into the Sooner Pharmacy that is located inside.

Both individuals entered and exited the store in under three to four minutes and left the area before officers arrived.

Police say the individuals may have fled in either a dark colored Dodge Challenger or dark colored SUV with dark colored rims. The make and model are unknown at this time.

Davis Police have received word that these same individuals may have been involved in two other pharmacy break-ins in Noble and Norman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 580-369-2323. You may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch in Gainesville
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
Owners of Hideaway Grill by Lake Murray say they were caught in the crossfire of a shooter...
Restaurant owners caught in crossfire of shooter who was drunk, Love Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting.
Paris teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
Name any item that might help get a home winter-ready, and the Tractor Supply Company in...
Texans stocking up on supplies for frigid winter weather

Latest News

Burn ban extended in Carter County
Burn ban extended for Carter County
A well-known restaurant in Texoma is closing its doors, but just temporarily.
MG’s Restaurant back open after staffing shortage
Covid testing lines continue to increase after the holidays
Grayson County seeing an increase in covid testing after the holidays
Texoma is starting off the New Year with sub-freezing temperatures, putting people without a...
Texoma shelters bracing for influx of people as cold lingers