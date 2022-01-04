Two suspects on the loose after break in

DAVIS, Okla., (KXII) - The Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals in connection with a break in.

At 5:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, two individuals broke into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store and then broke into the Sooner Pharmacy that is located inside.

Both individuals entered and exited the store in under three to four minutes and left the area before officers arrived.

Police say the individuals may have fled in either a dark colored Dodge Challenger or dark colored SUV with dark colored rims. The make and model are unknown at this time.

Davis Police have received word that these same individuals may have been involved in two other pharmacy break-ins in Noble and Norman.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 580-369-2323. You may remain anonymous.

