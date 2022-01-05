6 car burglaries in one week in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In the last week, Sherman Police have responded to at least six car break ins.

“Really and truly we didn’t know if our kid had went outside or what so we went to see what hes getting in and that’s when we seen someone was out there,” Victim of the car break ins Amanda Favors said.

Amanda Favors is one of the many victims of car break ins happening around Sherman.

She said her car was locked.

“They just jimmied the lock open and now the lock is having trouble locking so we are having to make sure it’s locked before we walk off,” Favors said.

In the last week, six car burglaries have been reported to the police all over Sherman.

“That’s why it’s important no matter where you live you are susceptible to these crimes so always make sure you’re taking the proper precautions,” PIO for Sherman Police Department Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

Sgt. Mullen advises always locking your car, but even if your car is unlocked, it’s still a crime to steal things out of it.

“The act of entering a vehicle unlawfully whether you break in or the door is left unlocked, when you go in and steal something it’s still a burglary,” Mullen said.

News 12 talked to another victim who lost a wallet, with all their cards inside this week.

Mark Fischer said he is not taking the chance.

“First I’d lock my doors then maybe have some lights on on the house maybe cause a lot of them are doing them at night so that’d be two good things,” Fisher said.

Installing sensory lights is something the Favors have done since their break in.

“Just mostly we put up those lights so that way the lights come up, have alerted our neighbors like hey if our lights come up and you aren’t seeing us call the cops,” Favors said.

Favors said the only thing that was stolen from her car was chopsticks.

“Make sure take everything in from your car cause if they break in then at least they don’t get nothing, take everything in, really the only thing they’re gonna get out of my car right now is trash from my kid,” Favors said.

