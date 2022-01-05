Arctic Cold (And Wind) Thursday, Fierce Winds on Saturday

A surge of arctic air arrives overnight, making for a windy and cold Thursday morning in Texoma. Despite a decent amount of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to warm during the day and most spots will hover just a few degrees above freezing. Wind chills will run in the teens and 20s all day!

Wind goes nearly calm under a clear, dry sky Friday morning, making it very cold with lows in the mid-teens to low 20s.

The pressure gradient begins to tighten Friday afternoon, so it will get quite breezy by Friday afternoon. Wind gets stronger Friday night and Saturday as the system intensifies — gusts may hit 40 mph on Saturday! Saturday also looks to be the warmest day in this 7-Day cycle with highs in the neighborhood of 65-70 degrees.

Another front arrives with a fresh cool-down and gusty north winds for Sunday. Several longer-range models now agree on a chance of rain by Wednesday, a cool rain with highs in the 50s.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold

Friday; Sunny, windy, chilly

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, very windy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and colder

Monday: Sunny and cool

Tuesday: Partly cloudy

Wednesday: 40% Rain, windy and cool

