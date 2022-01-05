Ardmore’s Grace Day Center closes for two months to evaluate program

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore’s homeless day shelter will be closed for the next two months, starting Wednesday.

According to the Grace Center’s executive director Laura Akers, the number of people coming in for help in the past year has more than doubled, and it’s just too hard to give that many people proper assistance with the money, staff, and building they have right now.

Sarah Morgan said she’s been coming to the Grace Center for about two years now, and it’s been a big blessing.

For the next two months, she’ll have to find somewhere else to get assistance.

“They’ve helped out so many people with clothing,” Morgan said. “And they’ve even helped me get a place to lay my head a night or two. And it’s been rough. I don’t think it should close because one-hygiene is a big thing and they allow showers here and clothing washed. And it’s hard for me sometimes to even get a quarter in my pocket.”

Besides laundry and showers, the Grace Day Center also lets people lock up valuables, use a computer, and get help applying for things like child care and mental health services.

Akers said it was a hard choice for them to make, and even harder to tell the people who utilize the day shelter.

“It was heartbreaking and disappointing for them to hear that,” Akers said. “We heard many comments of our homeless clients being sad, or responding that this was really unfortunate. They want the Day Center to reopen, and that’s what we want, too. And if the evaluation takes place and presents strong ideas and different ways for serving the homeless community that produces more positive results, ultimately it’s going to benefit them, the Grace Center and ultimately the entire community.”

Akers said when more people sleep on the streets, the whole community is affected.

“From property issues, to crime, to also the people that are sleeping on the streets experiencing health problems and accessing the emergency room and urgent cares,” Akers said.

The Grace Day Center isn’t an overnight shelter-people needing a place to sleep will still be able to go to the Salvation Army’s overnight shelter.

Akers said in the meantime, homeless people can go to public places during the day, like the library or the park.

“Parks are not warm this time of year,” Akers said. “However, they usually have public restroom facilities and water fountains and even electric outlets, so that’s a plus.”

Morgan said that’s another way the Day Center has been a blessing.

“The past couple of days it’s been brutally cold, brutally cold,” Morgan said. “So getting out of that wind for a little bit.”

Akers said this closure highlights what the city needs-Ardmore doesn’t have any warming centers, or other community organized places to stay- and they’re hoping other community organizations can step up while they re-evaluate.

“Those are real conversations and real needs that our community has,” Akers said. “And I think if there is some effort, those sorts of services would be utilized not just by the homeless, but by people who find themselves in really unfortunate situations beyond their control and need a safe place to be whether that’s in the daytime or the night time.”

Akers said during last February’s winter storm, the Grace Center had to turn away people who didn’t have power and heat at their homes, because they didn’t have the room with an already full list of clientele.

Akers said for the next sixty days, the Grace Center will be looking at how other day centers operate and analyzing how they can do better.

The Grace Resource Center will still be open to provide bus passes, clothing vouchers, and rent and utility assistance.

The Grace Day Center is scheduled to reopen March 7th.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.