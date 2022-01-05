COVID-19 returns to Grayson County Jail as cases rise countywide

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County jail said COVID-19 is back in their cells, but what’s happening inside the jail walls is just a reflection of what’s happening outside of them.

COVID cases are up again.

“It’s just like anywhere else,” said Captain Sarah Bigham with the Grayson County Jail. “It comes in waves.”

On Tuesday morning, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 866 active COVID-19 cases in Grayson County.

That number jumped to 1,141 Tuesday afternoon.

The jail is seeing an influx of its own.

“We are seeing the same wave that Grayson County is seeing,” said Bigham. “We’re just seeing it inside of our facility.”

Bigham said the jail is up by five cases from zero.

At least one inmate and four staff members have tested positive, and there are no clear answers about how it got in.

“There’s no telling, our officers, they go home back and forth every day, and we also have new inmates coming into the facility every day,” said Bigham.

The one positive inmate case means administrators put a section of the jail on lockdown, so right now, about 24 inmates of the 380 housed there are in isolation.

Connection with the outside world for those inmates, like visitation and attorney meetings, will have to be electronic.

“We are trying to do everything that we can to try and make sure everyone stays well and encourage everyone to wear a mask, wash their hands those kinds of things and try and deter the virus,” said Bigham.

This isn’t a first for the jail.

In August, two positive cases put a quarter of the jail’s then 400 inmates in lockdown.

This also happened at a time when COVID cases within the county were rising, and another variant, Delta, was circulating in the country.

“It’s been through our facility a couple of times,” said Bigham. “This is not something new that we’re not familiar with. We have procedures in place and policies in place as to how we deal with it and how we proceed with it from there.”

The jail said they test inmates if they ask for one or start showing symptoms.

They also offer the vaccines upon request.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.