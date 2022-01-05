Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

FBI dive team joins search for missing 3-year-old Texas girl

FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.
FBI Dive Team steps in the search for a missing 3-year-old Texas girl.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An FBI dive team has joined the search for a 3-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing two weeks ago.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in the playground of a northwest San Antonio apartment complex late the afternoon of Dec. 20.

Police Chief William McManus said the 12-member FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team arrived from Washington, D.C., Monday night.

It searched water bodies near the girl’s family’s apartment all day Tuesday and expected to continue searching Wednesday. Appearing downcast, McManus said the team was merely checking a lead, of which there have been few.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in ditch in Gainesville
A woman was pinned in a car for 22 minutes after striking a bull in Marshall County this...
Marshall County woman taken to hospital after car crash with bull
Owners of Hideaway Grill by Lake Murray say they were caught in the crossfire of a shooter...
Restaurant owners caught in crossfire of shooter who was drunk, Love Co. Sheriff’s Office says
Teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting.
Paris teen arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Deadly crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019 photo, Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of his...
Jan. 6 panel seeks interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers fret about food and fuel while stranded on highway
Stranded drivers endured hours upon hours of misery trapped in their vehicles after a severe...
Nightmare on I-95: Snarled traffic triggers misery for hours
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea