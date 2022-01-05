Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Oklahoma COVID hospitalizations top 1,000

Average number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in Oklahoma has topped 1,000
Average number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in Oklahoma has topped 1,000(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The three-day average number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in Oklahoma has topped 1,000 for the first time in three months as the omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the state.

The three-day average number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 1,035 on Wednesday after reaching 1,015 on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, surpassing 1,000 for the first time since early October, but still below January 2021 highs.

Oklahoma Hospital Association President Patti Davis said that while the number of COVID-19 patients remains below the previous peak, the trend of rising hospitalizations is concerning.

“Our hospitals are very full, and they’re full of patients that have other conditions (than COVID-19) and they need to be in the hospital” also, Davis said during a Tuesday news conference.

The health department said the highly contagious omicron variant now accounts for 57% of the state’s coronavirus cases and health officials say more than 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The health department said it will extend COVID-19 testing hours at county health departments and will offer weekend testing at some locations.

The department reported a seven-day average of 3,440 new coronavirus cases daily after falling below 400 in early November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead in crash near Ada
Two individuals on the loose after breaking into the Sooner Foods Grocery Store.
Suspects sought in Davis grocery, pharmacy break-in
Body found in ditch in Gainesville
Owners of Hideaway Grill by Lake Murray say they were caught in the crossfire of a shooter...
Restaurant owners caught in crossfire of shooter who was drunk, Love Co. Sheriff’s Office says
One person is dead after an accident with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
Worker dies after trash truck accident in Paris

Latest News

John Roger Bird, Ashley Cannon, Dakotah Eason
Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo
Officer Canada and her OIT Officer Power
One arrested after drug bust in Ada
The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 57% of active COVID cases in the state are Omicron...
Oklahoma sees Delta, Omicron COVID variant cases spike
Multiple car break ins happening all over Sherman
Sherman police investigate auto burglaries