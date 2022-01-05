Oklahoma sees Delta, Omicron COVID variant cases spike

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 57% of active COVID cases in the state are Omicron variant.

“Not a severe illness, but it’s more contagious. It tends to be more, we hear a lot of people say they thought it was allergies or I’m always this way kind of upper respiratory type symptoms,” said Chris Munn, District A Interim Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

43% are Delta variant.

“Delta tends to be a little more serious, it’s not quite as contagious, had a little more varying symptoms,” said Munn.

Munn said this time of year cold and flu cases typically spike, and now a spike in COVID cases is added to the mix. He said the 3 W’s, wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance, are still some of the best ways to avoid being added to the growing active case list. Munn said Oklahoma remains one of the least vaccinated states in the U.S.

“We’re ready to move beyond COVID as the health department, to move beyond this pandemic. And that’s going to be our number 1 tool, is the vaccines,” said Munn.

The COVID treatment pill, federally allocated to state health departments, is available in Oklahoma. But Munn said that’s a defense only used once someone tests positive. He wants Oklahoma to play offense.

“You’re not going to get the treatments unless you actually have COVID, it has to be prescribed,” said Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is expanding testing to reach more affected by the virus. You can find information on how and where to get tested on their website.

“We know right now that our hospitals, urgent cares, other doctors offices they’re experiencing a big influx of cases,” said Munn.

