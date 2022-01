One arrested after drug bust in Ada

ADA, Okla., (KXII) - An Ada man is facing several charges after police discovered drugs and weapons in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Monday.

Police say, Joshua Nyburge had $11,093.00 in cash, 31g of Meth, two cellphones, two loaded AK-47 magazines and a scale.

Nyburge was also wanted in connection to a hit and run accident as well as an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon warrant.

