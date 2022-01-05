Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo

TISHOMINGO, Okla., (KXII) - A two week manhunt has come to an end after police arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that occurred just days before Christmas.

The stabbing took place at the EZ-Mart located at 813 E. Main St. in Tishomingo.

Police say, the perpetrator, John Roger Bird, stabbed another male subject after a verbal confrontation then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and has since been released from the hospital.

The Tishomingo Police Department responded to the call and began searching for Bird along with Johnston County Deputies and Lighthorse Police Officers.

As Bird is a Native American, a warrant was obtained through the Chickasaw Nation District Court. Since that time the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, Tishomingo Police, Chickasaw Lighthorse Police, and U.S. Marshal’s Violent Crime Task Force have been on the hunt for John Bird.

On Monday, police located and arrested Bird as well as Dakotah Eason and Ashley Cannon for harboring a fugitive.

“I am very proud of cooperative efforts between all the agencies involved”, said Sheriff Gary Dodd. “This is a perfect example of great partnerships in public safety, going after criminals and safeguarding our communities. Scoundrels should be aware our pursuit is relentless. We will not tire, we will chase you down no matter where you run and bring you to justice. We will not allow ruthless criminals to commit acts of violence and go unchecked.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.