Ardmore looks into drainage systems to prevent flooding

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Ardmore recently decided to take a closer look at the city’s drain system-they’re looking for anything that could cause flooding.

Ardmore has seen lots of flooding in the past, which makes driving hazardous and even killed a young child seven years ago.

City Engineer Tom Mansur said the study is the first step towards preventing things like that from happening.

Mansur said the study will look at where the flood basins are and where the rainwater goes during a storm. Mansur said it won’t be an immediate fix, but doing a comprehensive study like this will help keep citizens safe in the long-term.

“We’re going to fix those problems that we can fix today, and we’re going to continue and anticipate and fix problems for the next ten or fifteen or twenty years,” Mansur said.

Virginia Clark lives in a neighborhood that she said is wonderful-except for one thing.

“Everyone’s nice and friendly and keeps up their yard, and so the only real eyesore we have is the drain,” Clark said. “The house has never been flooded but it gets a little scary when it gets up to your garage.”

“There’s nothing more aggravating to a citizen than to be spending money on a project that is a lower priority than one that affects the health and safety of the citizens,” Mansur said. “Storm water flooding, of course, usually results in property damage. And so to that extent, yes it’s a health and safety issue.”

Mansur said after the city gets the results of the study back, they’ll start looking at possible solutions.

One idea is to create storm water detention facilities in areas such as the northeast corner of Myall and Harris streets.

“That would reduce the intensity of flows downstream, and of course prevent flooding,” Mansur said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.