COVID-19 cases rising on both sides of the Red River

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma has seen active cases spike over 500 percent in the last month, and according to health officials, it boils down to three things.

“We do know that Omicron is much more contagious,” said Dr. Rathod. “The second thing is we’ve just recently had our big holidays. Our vaccination rate in the county still remains low at about fifty percent.”

Omicron, holidays, and low vaccination rates, according to Grayson County Infectious Disease Specialist Doctor Minaxi Rathod it’s a powerful mix for the most recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The concern is there that the numbers have increased,” said Dr. Rathod.

In Texoma, Grayson County is seeing the most significant jump from 199 active cases last month to more than 1200 as of Wednesday.

Bryan, Pontotoc, Cooke, and Lamar counties jumped up more than 200 active cases from last month.

“The hospitalization may get burdened with the number of cases,” said Dr. Rathod.

According to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, which hospitals report bed availability to, 90 percent of ICU beds in Grayson County are full.

“About 8-9 days ago, we were at about 15-16 cots at the hospital at Texoma Medical Center,” said Dr. Rathod. “Right now, we are seeing 30-35 plus, so that has been a big jump.”

The good news is she doesn’t expect the spike to last forever.

“I think right now the forecast is with the holidays that just passed and the incubation period and the number of cases that get transmitted to one to the next we are looking at the spike which may last for four to six weeks,” said Dr. Rathod.

And during that period, she said keeping hospital beds available is key.

“You have to keep in mind as a community and as a county that when you need a bed, not for COVID, but other diseases, like acute heart attacks or acute surgeries that you need, some elective services that you need, there will not be beds available for you,” said Dr. Rathod.

She said to do all the basic sanitary measures like wash your hands, social distance, wear a mask, and stay home if you feel sick.

Also, if you’re looking for local daily COVID cases, that’s changed.

COVID-19 cases are now reported on the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

