Denison woman arrested for mail theft in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One suspect is in custody and another is being sought by deputies after the pair were accused of stealing mail.

Katherine Jovan Dupis, of Denison, is facing 15 counts of larceny after she and her male counterpart stole from 15 mailboxes. She also faces an four additional counts of larceny from a previous incident.

According to deputies, Dupis was pulled over during a traffic stop after Madill police officers recognized her vehicle.

Marshall County Undersheriff John Bridgeman conducted the stop and arrested Dupis who was by herself.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the identity of the male suspect will be released once he is apprehended.

Right now they are waiting for the warrant to be issued.

