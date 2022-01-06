Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Judge rejects bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant lawsuit

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter...
Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal judge in California has rejected a bid to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit over the sharing of photos from Kobe Bryant’s helicopter site.

The NBA legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter crashed into a hillside in January 2020.

The lawsuit claims photos from the scene were shared by county fire and sheriff’s department workers in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar.

The lawsuit seeks undisclosed damages, claiming civil rights violations, negligence, emotional distress and violation of privacy.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County requested the lawsuit be dismissed in a court filing in November.

In his denial of the request on Wednesday, the judge said, “there are genuine issues of material facts for trial.”

The trial could start as early as next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead in crash near Ada
Multiple car break ins happening all over Sherman
Sherman police investigate auto burglaries
John Roger Bird, Ashley Cannon, Dakotah Eason
Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo
Officer Canada and her OIT Officer Power
One arrested after drug bust in Ada
One person is dead after an accident with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
Worker dies after trash truck accident in Paris

Latest News

Jalayne Sutherland received a letter from Queen Elizabeth after dressing up as her for Halloween.
Queen Elizabeth sends letter to toddler who dressed like her for Halloween
Novak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo.
Tennis star Djokovic fights deportation from Australia over vaccination rules
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden on Jan. 6: Can't love country only when you win
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack