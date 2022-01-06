One injured after semi trailer collision in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One person has been hospitalized after crashing into a semi trailer Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on State Highway 53 approximately .5 miles west of Gene Autry, OK in Carter County around 6:30 p.m.

According to troopers, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Highway 53, when the semi initiated a left turn into a private drive. That’s when a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mikko C. Walker, of Lone Grove, OK, failed to slow down and struck the drivers side of the trailer.

Walker was pinned for approximately 45 minutes and freed by Springer Fire Department using the hurst tool. He was then transported by Air Evac to Medical City Denton in Denton, TX, and admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

The driver of the semi trailer, Robert K. Pletcher, 46, of Springer, OK was not injured.

