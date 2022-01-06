Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One injured after semi trailer collision in Carter County

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla., (KXII) - One person has been hospitalized after crashing into a semi trailer Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred on State Highway 53 approximately .5 miles west of Gene Autry, OK in Carter County around 6:30 p.m.

According to troopers, both vehicles were traveling eastbound on State Highway 53, when the semi initiated a left turn into a private drive. That’s when a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mikko C. Walker, of Lone Grove, OK, failed to slow down and struck the drivers side of the trailer.

Walker was pinned for approximately 45 minutes and freed by Springer Fire Department using the hurst tool. He was then transported by Air Evac to Medical City Denton in Denton, TX, and admitted in stable condition with leg injuries.

The driver of the semi trailer, Robert K. Pletcher, 46, of Springer, OK was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead in crash near Ada
Multiple car break ins happening all over Sherman
Sherman police investigate auto burglaries
John Roger Bird, Ashley Cannon, Dakotah Eason
Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo
Officer Canada and her OIT Officer Power
One arrested after drug bust in Ada
Texoma businesses needing workers
Worker shortage continues in Texoma

Latest News

Katherine Jovan Dupis, of Denison
Denison woman arrested for mail theft in Marshall Co.
Texoma businesses needing workers
Worker shortage continues in Texoma
The city of Ardmore recently decided to take a closer look at the city’s drain system-they’re...
Ardmore looks into drainage systems to prevent flooding
Texoma has seen active cases spike over 500 percent in the last month, and according to health...
COVID-19 cases rising on both sides of the Red River