Pedestrian struck in Denison, sustains critical injuries

By Rebecca Baez
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a pickup on FM-691 on Wednesday night.

Troopers say, Jerimiah Tucker, was intoxicated and laying partially in the westbound lane of traffic just after 7 p.m. when he was struck.

EMS transported Tucker to Texoma Medical Center with critical injuries. He has since been charged with public intoxication.

The driver of the truck, David Mabry, was not injured in the collision.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

