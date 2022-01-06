Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Phoenix police looking for man who shot leashed dog

The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police...
The suspect shot and killed the dog, which was on a leash, after the dog growled at him, police said.(Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD/Gray News) - Police are looking for a man who shot a dog that growled at him while the dog was being walked.

The dog’s owner was walking her leashed dog at 11:10 p.m. late last month when a man approached them, according to KOLD.

Police said the man pulled a handgun from his pocket and shot the dog, killing it, after it reportedly growled at him.

The man then said sorry before leaving the scene.

The man is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 140 pounds.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead in crash near Ada
Multiple car break ins happening all over Sherman
Sherman police investigate auto burglaries
John Roger Bird, Ashley Cannon, Dakotah Eason
Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo
Officer Canada and her OIT Officer Power
One arrested after drug bust in Ada
Texoma businesses needing workers
Worker shortage continues in Texoma

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi notes the first anniversary of the Capitol riot in comments Thursday.
Pelosi pays tribute to 'heroism' in face of Capitol riot
FILE - Director Peter Bogdanovich poses for a photo on Feb. 17, 2005, at the Regent Beverly...
Peter Bogdanovich, director of ‘Paper Moon,’ dead at 82
A mother in Ohio is living in a van with her four children. She said she can’t get help finding...
Mother living in van with 4 kids says she can’t find a place to live
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery charged with fraud
President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
Biden decries ‘big lie,’ blames Trump for Capitol insurrection