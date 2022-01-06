Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Tmc Medical Minutes-Hand Hygiene

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash in Ada, Okla.
Two dead in crash near Ada
Multiple car break ins happening all over Sherman
Sherman police investigate auto burglaries
John Roger Bird, Ashley Cannon, Dakotah Eason
Three suspects in custody after stabbing in Tishomingo
Officer Canada and her OIT Officer Power
One arrested after drug bust in Ada
One person is dead after an accident with a garbage truck Tuesday morning.
Worker dies after trash truck accident in Paris

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Breast Lift vs. Breast Reduction
TMC Medical Minutes-Breast Lift vs. Breast Reduction
TMC Medical Minutes-Ears & Altitude
TMC Medical Minutes-Ears & Altitude