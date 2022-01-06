Worker shortage continue in Texoma

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texas ended their participation with the federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs back in June, but local businesses are still finding it hard to find employees.

“Once the economy started to open up we were expecting to see a huge number of people coming into our workforce centers, we’ve not experienced that,” Executive Director of Workforce Solutions Texoma Janie Bates said.

Workforce Solutions Texoma is an employment and training agency that represents Texas workforce commissions.

Bates said businesses are having to close down due to not enough staff from either getting sick, or not wanting to work.

“There’s been some of both but I think it would lean further to the fact they just don’t have enough staff,” Bates said.

Owner of the Railyard in Denison, Josh Massey, said with all the different opportunities for people to apply, it makes it hard for people to choose to work in the food industry.

“We’re seeing there’s just an opportunity for people to choose and often times food services is hard work,” Massey said.

Massey believes there’s a disconnect with the consumer and what they’re willing to spend on the product.

“If somebody doesn’t want to pay $10 for a hamburger then you can’t afford to pay somebody $15 to flip the burger,” Massey said.

Workforce Solutions Texoma covers Cooke, Fannin and Grayson Counties.

Bates said the number of people they’ve seen apply in person in one week, is a number they saw in a day before 2020.

“I would say the numbers are smaller for need in Fannin County but proportionately they probably have the greater need right now because they have the lower unemployment number,” Bates said.

Massey said the fear of covid has been a problem when it comes to both the management side and employee side of working.

“In essence the constant threat that covid is looming around the corner is a constant challenge,” Massey said.

