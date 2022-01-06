World Series of Poker tournament kicks off at Choctaw Casino

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant is hosted the first day of the World Series of Poker tournament.

Hundreds of players from around the country came to play poker at the Choctaw Grand Theater Wednesday for the first World Series of Poker tournament of the year.

This is the 11th year in a row the Choctaw Casino has hosted the tournament.

“I said this is a cross between chess and bridge,” Karen Norman said. “Those of us that have had children you’ve got a toddler that’s 18 months old you know when the child is hungry, wet, tired and it’s the same instincts that I use at the table when reading my opponents.”

The series features 14 ring events.

The prizes start off with a $50 thousand prize at a $400 buy in, and grows to a $600 buy in with a $500,000 prize.

All of the players participating hope to make it to the final million dollar table.

Bill Bruce with the poker tournament staff says most winners here when they do make it to the $1 million table usually cash out and don’t put it into more tournaments.

For all the players, winning this tournament means a lot of money, pride and “that you’re one heck of a poker player,” Bruce said.

The Durant tournament goes through Jan. 23

