Collinsville Fire Chief talks Carbon monoxide safety

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Collinsville family was alerted about a fire in their attic after their carbon monoxide detector went off, a device the Collinsville Fire Chief said could very well have saved their lives.

Normally, CO is found in a household from a hot water heater that is not vented properly, a heating system is not vented properly or someone using a stove for heating purposes.

“In this case the CO was in the structure because of a fire that was in the attic that was not burning clean and was emitting CO,” said Collinsville Fire Chief Damon Stewart. “The initial activation of their system was carbon monoxide detectors.”

Carbon monoxide is a tasteless, odorless gas that comes from burning gas, wood or oil.

Gas stoves, hot water heaters and home heating systems produce carbon monoxide at levels of 5 to 15 parts per million, which are not harmful levels to humans.

But appliances that don’t get enough ventilation can see those numbers rise to 35 and even 50 parts per million and possibly bring on the symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure.

“When you feel the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning exit the structure,” Stewart said. “Some of the first symptoms you’re going to see are headache, nausea, flu like type symptoms.”

Other symptoms include a pinkish coloring of the skin and if you’re not out into the fresh air in time, it can lead to death.

“You should always have a CO alarm, along with a smoke detector in your household,” Stewart said. “Your CO detectors should be checked monthly, all CO detectors have a test button on them.”

Stewart said that carbon monoxide alarms should be changed out every five years. He suggests using daylight savings time as your measuring stick for testing carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

