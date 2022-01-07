Frigid Friday Morning, Saturday Showers

Icy winds sliced through Texoma today and leaving a very dry air mass in place under mostly clear skies tonight. These factors, along with diminishing winds, leave us in store for a hard freeze with most locations reaching the upper teens.

Southerly winds return Friday and it will still be cool but well above freezing into the mid-40s.

The pressure gradient begins to tighten late-day Friday, so it will become windy Friday night and through the day Saturday. An upper low coming across the desert southwest appears on track to intersect increasing Gulf moisture Saturday, leaving Texoma with a new element in our weekend forecast: a chance of rain Saturday.

Another front arrives with a fresh cool-down and gusty north winds for Sunday. Several longer-range models now agree on a fairly high chance of rain arriving with another upper level impulse coming next Thursday.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday; Sunny and cool

Saturday: 40% Rain, windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cool

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Increasing clouds

Thursday: 60% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.