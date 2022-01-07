Grassfire caused by welding, Springer Fire Dept. says

SPRINGER, Okla. (KXII) - A grassfire that burned 25 acres in Carter County Wednesday evening was caused by welding, according to the Springer Volunteer Fire Department.

Assistant Springer fire chief Ranson Lee said all the proper precautions were taken for welding during a burn ban, but sparks caught on the dry grass anyway, and the wind moved the fire towards a home.

Ragina Rudder and her daughter live nearby the fire. Rudder said she’s seen about five grass fires come near her home in the past two years.

“There was actually quite a bit of fire personnel out here,” Rudder said. “So that was really great to see. so you know if something ever happened to your house or your land, you would have a lot of people respond to it.”

Lee said if you are doing outside welding and it catches grass on fire, don’t spend more than a minute trying to put it out by yourself before calling the fire department.

He said minutes matter, and the quicker the department knows about the fire, the easier it is to put it out.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Carter County is under a burn ban until Dec. 17th.

