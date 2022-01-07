Man charged with assaulting Capitol police during Jan. 6 riot running for Texas House

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County man who was arrested by the FBI, along with his wife, for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 last year is running for Texas State House District 68.

Mark Middleton and his wife Jalise, of Forestburg, were arrested by the FBI in April.

Images obtained through the FBI’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol shows Mark Middleton along side his wife as she grabs a police officer’s arm as the crowd surges towards the building.

“We went there to sway the Senate and the House to hold off on the certification,” Middleton said. “They threw flash bang grenades and assaulted two people who don’t even have speeding tickets on our records for the FBI to do what they did was absolutely wrong.”

Since June Middleton has been speaking to conservative groups throughout the state about his experiences from that day and is looking forward to using it to his advantage in the campaign.

“It has been a good experience, I wish I did not have to go through this valley of federal indictment but here I am,” Middleton said.

If Middleton is found guilty of the seven charges he is facing: assaulting or resisting officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of Congress/justice, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct he would still stay on the primary ballot because there are no democratic challengers for the district 68 seat.

“We’ve been in the discovery phase for about 3-4 months,” Middleton said. “We’ve see the 12 body cams, the evidence on that that’s supposedly against us. We’ve got metadata that we’re still yet to review which are building video cameras, things of that nature.”

But Middleton said the Biden administration has classified all of those video and images and he and his wife had to sign a waiver of non-disclosure on them.

Middleton admitted he made “unfortunate” Facebook posts in the days following the riot saying they “helped” in contributing to the chaos.

Middleton was Precinct 14 chair for the Cooke County Republican Party but said resigned to pursue the race for House District 68.

”Do I regret being there, absolutely no,” Middleton said. “Regret being there at the steps of the barricade? absolutely not.”

Middleton claims he and his wife were not there to overturn the election but believes there were “significant anomalies based on the validity of the election data.”

Both Middleton and his wife lost their jobs as a result of their role in storming the Capitol and since June Middleton has been travelling around the state speaking to conservative groups about their experience from Jan. 6.

“I’m looking forward to the other candidates bringing it up and in speaking to voters in this district, Republicans especially, those who are Christian are absolutely livid about it,” Middleton said.

Middleton and his wife have both pleaded not guilty to their charges. He said the federal government offered them a plea deal to drop all but two of the charges for remaining on restricted federal grounds and assaulting a police officer.

The latter is a felony charge which Middleton said he “flatly rejected.”

If Middleton is found guilty he would stay on the ballot, and because there’s no democratic challengers whoever wins the primary will be the next state representative for District 68.

“They’re not going to find us guilty between now and March 1st because they’re not even done with discovery,” Middleton said.

