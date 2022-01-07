Meet the local incumbents running for Texas’ March primaries

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas will hold its primary elections in less than two months, with some big local races on the ballot this year.

The seat for State Representative for District 62 is up, along with the U.S. House Representative for District 4 seat.

Both incumbents, Reggie Smith and Pat Fallon, are running again.

State Representative Reggie Smith is running for his third term in House District 62, representing Delta, Fannin, Grayson, and now Franklin Counties.

“We were able to get some major victories in connection with abortion,” said Smith. “We were able to do some major things in terms of border security, election integrity.”

Smith is the founder and owner of a law firm in Grayson County.

His opponent in the Republican primary is Shelly Luther, who was fined and jailed for refusing to close her salon during the pandemic.

Smith said he wants people to make their own decisions about COVID-19.

“People will make their own choices about their own health, and I’m looking forward to as we mature in this process as we go through whatever the future holds, people, will make the rational decisions for themselves,” said Smith.

If re-elected, he said he wants to reduce property taxes and secure the southern border.

“We have appropriated three billion dollars this last time for more troops, planes, and helicopters and surveillance; we need to do more,” said Smith. “We need to make sure we secure the border. That’s my number one priority. In the last two sessions, we’ve made some strides in connection with that, but we’ve not done enough. There’s more that we can do to reduce the burden on property owners in the state of Texas.”

Also in favor of tightening border security is Congressman Pat Fallon.

He’s running for his first full term for Texas’ Fourth Congressional District, which represents 18 counties.

“Do what you say you’re going to do, promote limited government and religious liberty and personal freedom and personal responsibility, and follow through with those kinds of policies,” said Fallon.

Fallon was elected to replace John Ratcliffe, who resigned to become the Director of National Intelligence.

During this time, he said he kept Fannin, Delta, and Grayson counties in Congressional District 4 during redistricting.

If re-elected, his agenda for his next term will be border security, building a strong national defense budget, economic growth, and preventing vaccine mandates.

“What they can expect is more of the same, which is we’ve done dozens of in-personal town halls, we’ve done tele-town halls with emerging technology, we’re going to continue to do that,” said Fallon.

He will face former News 12 Anchor Dan Thomas in the primary.

Another seat up is for Grayson County Judge.

KXII interviewed Sherman Assistant Police Chief Bruce Dawsey when he announced his campaign back in December.

KXII reached out to incumbent Bill Magers multiple times to set up an interview for this story but never heard back.

