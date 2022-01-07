Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announces birth of first child

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan announced the birth of her first child on Instagram.(michellewkwan/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has welcomed her first child.

The retired sports star announced the birth of her daughter Kalista Belle Kwan in a post on Instagram Wednesday night.

She called it a challenging journey to motherhood, adding that she’s glad she never gave up.

The 41-year-old former champion also shared a time-lapse video that captured the growth of her bump through her pregnancy.

She concluded the post by sending her support to women who are still trying to conceive, saying “you’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Kwan is one of the most decorated figure skaters in US history, winning more than 40 championships.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Jovan Dupis, of Denison
Denison woman arrested for mail theft in Marshall Co.
Texoma businesses needing workers
Worker shortage continues in Texoma
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Pedestrian struck in Denison, sustains critical injuries
A mother and her 1-year-old were shot by her 2-year-old in a Granbury, Texas, Walmart parking...
Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Latest News

A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest...
La. Supreme Court rules hospital can fire workers for not complying with vaccine mandate
Grandmother Pamela Taylor said she did her own detective work for two weeks in order to track...
Grandma tracks down vehicle that injured grandson
An Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been canceled. Officials said he...
Missing 6-year-old in North Carolina has been found; Amber Alert canceled
Two brothers died, likely by carbon monoxide poisoning, during a power outage in Maryland.
Two brothers die trying to stay warm during power outage in Maryland