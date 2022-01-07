Windy For The Weekend with A Side Order of Saturday Showers
Warmer, windy, and wetter for the first half of the weekend, colder and windy Sunday
Southerly winds returned today and skies are clouding over, so it will be cool but well above freezing tonight. Patchy drizzle may develop after midnight as increasingly moist flow passes over cold ground.
The pressure gradient begins to tighten and it will be windy overnight and through the day Saturday. An upper low coming across the desert southwest appears on track to intersect increasing Gulf moisture Saturday, leaving Texoma with a chance of rain. The rain will tend to taper off during the afternoon as the low passes to our east.
Another front arrives with a fresh cool-down and gusty north winds for Sunday, winds may reach 35 so definitely a chilly Sunday! I’m including a fairly high chance of rain arriving with another upper level impulse approaching next Thursday.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: 40% Rain, windy
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and cooler
Monday: Sunny skies
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: 20% Rain
Thursday: 50% Rain
Friday: 20% Rain
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / KXII-TV
