Woman, two children flown from scene in Bryan Co. wreck

BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - A Caddo woman and two children were flown to Plano hospitals after a single vehicle crash in Bryan County Friday morning.

According to Oklahoma troopers Shakinna Milner, 29, was northbound on Robinson Road north of Bokchito around 11 a.m. when her SUV went off the road and struck a tree.

Milner was flown to Medical City Plano in serious condition with head and leg injuries.

A one-year-old male passenger was flown to Children’s Hospital in Plano in serious condition with internal injuries.

And a seven-year-old male passenger was also flown there, admitted in stable condition.

Troopers cited unsafe speed as the reason for the crash.

Neither the woman nor the children were wearing seat belts, according to the trooper’s report.

