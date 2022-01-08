A+ Athlete: Carlee Cole, Sulphur

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) -This week’s A+ Athlete is Carlee Cole from Sulphur High School.

Carlee has 4.0 GPA and is a four time academic state champion. When she isn’t hitting the books, she’s taking part in a variety of organization. Carlee is a member of Student Council and served as secretary. She is also a member of FCCLA and part of her church leadership team.

”Education means a lot to me because I know that it will be with me for the rest of my life, said Carlee Cole, A+ Athlete. “I know it will pay off in the end. It will give me success. I work hard in here and I try to work hard in sports too. So, that I know it will all pay off in the end.”

”She’s very self motivated. She always does what’s asked of her, said Talley Thomas, Sulphur English teacher. “She’s very inclusive, she makes sure that every one feels included. She is always very helpful. At the end of the day she just wants to be the best version of herself.”

Carlee is a multi-sport athlete. She is a member of the basketball and softball team, and also runs track and cross country. Carlee has qualified for state on each of the those athletic teams and earned All-Conference honors for cross country this past year.

”With cross country I’ve learned that I can endure many things and to always work hard,” said Cole. “Same thing with basketball and softball. It shows a lot about who you are.”

”She likes to win, she like to compete,” said Sulphur Track and Cross Country coach Emile Heitland. “She’s a leader by how she goes out an competes. The other girls watch her and how she competes and it just pushes the rest of them. She’s an unbelievable teammate.”

