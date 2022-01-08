Small businesses competing for grant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Small businesses will have the opportunity to challenge themselves and go against other small businesses through a potential grant program called the RISE Challenge.

Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs, also known as RISE challenge, is an initiative to help identify, develop, and fund small businesses.

7 phases of the competition will take place where in the end, small businesses have the chance to be awarded a grant.

“I think one of the unique things of this competition is discovering new businesses,” Austin College Director of Community Engagement Cary Wacker said.

Raising Innovative Sherman Entrepreneurs Challenge is designed to help small businesses expand their growth in the manufacturing and e-commerce fields.

“This competition allows people to present their ideas and find others they can connect with in the business world to learn more about how to grow and to contribute to the Sherman economy so we think that’s one unique aspect to this competition,” Wacker said.

RISE Challenge is administered by a partnership with Sherman Economic Development Corporation, Austin College and Grayson Small Business Development Center.

“We are very excited this is a strong partnership that we feel like can really nurture entrepreneurs people with innovative ideas who want to step into the market place and bring something new,” Wacker said.

Participants in the RISE Challenge must go through seven rounds which ultimately ends in an awards ceremony in April.

President of Sherman Economic Development Corporation Kent Sharp released this statement on the RISE Challenge:

“SEDCO is proud to be a partner in the RISE competition as we realize the need for young entrepreneurs to be able to access additional capital beyond, or as an addition to, conventional financing. Through RISE, SEDCO is able to invest in early stage, Type A companies in Sherman, and those companies do not have to give up equity ownership to secure our investment. Over time, SEDCO’s investment becomes a grant if the company fulfills our investment criteria.”

Grayson Small Businesses Development Center will begin its process in mentoring the candidates starting in round two.

“We always look forward to working with clients, helping them identify their goals and in this case we know a lot about their goals already and work within the program to reach those goals,” Executive Director of SBDC Dr. Karen Stidham said.

To qualify, applying businesses must be 5 years or younger, located in Sherman or willing to relocate to Sherman, have more than 51% of revenue come from outside Grayson County, and the company must be Type A eligible.

“Looking for innovative ideas for people to grow current ideas or to get something new to market,” Wacker said.

A total of $250,000 will be awarded to qualified applicants.

Deadline to apply is February 3rd.

