1 person injured, 1 on the run after shooting in Ardmore
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A shooting late Friday night in Ardmore left one person injured and another on the run.
Police said right before midnight they were called out to a shooting in the 300 block of Southeast Washington St.
They said when they arrived they found a person that had been shot in the stomach.
The unidentified man was airflighted to a trauma hospital.
A possible suspect was named but has not been located or arrested.
The FBI is now handling the case because the victim is Native American.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.