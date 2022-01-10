Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want lawsuit dismissed
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Attorneys for Grayson County Judge Bill Magers want the lawsuit filed against him by a Denison man seeking to remove him from office over his DWI conviction two years ago dismissed.
In the 44- page filing Magers’ attorneys said their client has completed everything asked of him after pleading guilty; including probation and treatment.
They are also questioned the motivation of filing the lawsuit during the candidate filing period.
Magers’ is seeking re-election and will be facing Assistant Sherman Chief Bruce Dawsey in March.
A judge will rule whether the case will advance to trial on Friday.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.