Citing “very high” COVID numbers, Hugo schools goes virtual

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - Citing “very high and increasing” COVID numbers, Hugo Public Schools announced Monday the district will be moving to distance learning.

The district said the move is effective immediately and will last until Tuesday, January 18.

The district said principals will supply teachers, students, and parents/caregivers with information about distance learning requirements.

“This decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with medical professionals,” the district said in a Facebook post Monday. “We absolutely recognize that in-person learning is superior to distance learning and will continue to do all that is possible to maintain in-person learning.”

